ThinkMarkets introduces copy trading app

Australia-headquartered brokerage firm, ThinkMarkets, has announced the launch of its ThinkCopy, its copy trading mobile application for clients within its emerging markets region.

The official announcement detailed that the app will be available on the Apple store and on Google Pay.

The newly launched app allows clients to chose from 100 of its successful traders and set auto-copy orders. ThinkCopy’s users can filter traders against specific criteria, allocate funds to a trader and set their own take profit and stop-loss orders.