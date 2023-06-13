ThinkMarkets introduces copy trading app

Australia-headquartered brokerage firm, ThinkMarkets, has announced the launch of its ThinkCopy, its copy trading mobile application for clients within its emerging markets region.
The official announcement detailed that the app will be available on the Apple store and on Google Pay.
The newly launched app allows clients to chose from 100 of its successful traders and set auto-copy orders. ThinkCopy’s users can filter traders against specific criteria, allocate funds to a trader and set their own take profit and stop-loss orders.
The app also enables clients to join a global community to discuss trading strategies and receive market insights.
Faizan Anees, co-founder of ThinkMarkets, commented:
Copy trading is very popular for clients just starting out on their trading journey. ThinkCopy provides the ability for clients to follow and copy experienced traders via our dedicated mobile app. Clients will have the ability to see the performance of top traders, allocate funds and set auto-copy trades.
