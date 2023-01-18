OKX introduces copy trading tool

Crypto trading platform OKX launched its Copy Trading tool to its global user base on its Social Trading platform on Tuesday.
According to the official announcement, the Copy Trading feature allows OKX users to follow high-performing “lead traders,” receive real-time updates on their latest moves, and replicate trading strategies across over 600 trading pairs.
OKX Social Trading was launched in May 2022, the platform provides users with a way to view the portfolio breakdowns, transaction histories, PnLs and risk levels of high-performing traders.
In the last year we have added a number of features that make it easy for new traders to follow or learn from other successful traders on the platform. Advancing social trading to include copy trading now adds more utility to the community of traders available to anyone on OKX. This feature is yet another way we believe we can help new traders to trade responsibly and manage risk while giving professional traders on our platform more ways to generate income.
Additionally, OKX’s copy trading feature allows experienced and professional traders to monetize their trading strategies. The high-performing lead traders on OKX have the opportunity to receive a percentage of the profits they help their followers realize.
OKX lead traders have stated that the platform provides detailed information on the lead traders and on their metrics and past performance hit rates, allowing users to make educated decisions.
Grey Jabesi from Crypto University said:
I like the control that OKX gives you in comparison to most other exchanges when it comes to Copy Trading. I like that copy traders can get in and out of a position whenever they want to, without waiting for the lead trader to close their position first. This gives them the flexibility to walk away with their money on their terms.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.