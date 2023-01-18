OKX introduces copy trading tool

Crypto trading platform OKX launched its Copy Trading tool to its global user base on its Social Trading platform on Tuesday.

According to the official announcement, the Copy Trading feature allows OKX users to follow high-performing “lead traders,” receive real-time updates on their latest moves, and replicate trading strategies across over 600 trading pairs.

OKX Social Trading was launched in May 2022, the platform provides users with a way to view the portfolio breakdowns, transaction histories, PnLs and risk levels of high-performing traders.