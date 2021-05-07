Moscow Exchange sees almost 6% MoM rise in trading volumes in April 2021

In April 2021, seventy new bond issues were placed with a combined value of RUB 1,359.7 billion (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 297.8 billion).

Turnover in sovereign, regional and corporate bonds was RUB 2,031.0 billion (March 2021: RUB 1,737.4 billion). ADTV was RUB 92.3 billion (March 2021: RUB 79.0 billion).

Trading volume in DRs, shares and investment fund units was RUB 2,385.5 billion (March 2021: RUB 2,671.3 billion). ADTV was RUB 108.4 billion (March 2021: RUB 121.4 billion).

Hereinafter excluding overnight bonds, total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market for April 2021 was RUB 4,416.5 billion (March 2021: RUB 4,408.7 billion).

Most sections of the market reported small growth, compared to March 2021 : Derivatives Market (-15.85% MoM), Equity & Bond Market ( +0.18% MoM), Precious Metals Market ( +2.9% MoM) FX Market ( +5.64%MoM ) and Money Market ( +15.95% MoM).

Total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets reached RUB 95.7 trillion in April 2021, registering a 5.86%MoM increase (RUB 90.4 in March 2021).

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes saw a significant increase of 36.7% to reach a record RUB 13.8 trillion (March 2021: RUB 16.4 trillion) or 180.8 million contracts (March 2021: 221 million), of which 176.1 million contracts were futures and 4.7 million contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 626.6 billion (March 2021: RUB 747.0 billion).

By the end of the month, open interest was RUB 848.4 billion (February 2021: RUB 737.0 billion).

Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume increased by a massive 166%, reaching RUB 510.8 billion in comparison to March 2021’s RUB 192.0 billion.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume increased to RUB 33.7 trillion (March 2021: RUB 31.9 trillion), with spot trades totalling RUB 9.2 trillion and forwards and swap trades amounting to RUB 24.5 trillion.

ADTV for the FX Market was RUB 1,532.2 billion (USD 20.1 billion), in comparison to RUB 1,449.8 billion (USD 19.5 billion) in March 2021.

Money Market

The Money Market turnover rose to RUB 42.9 trillion (March 2021: RUB 37.0 trillion), while ADTV was RUB 1,949.2 billion (March 2021: RUB 1,683.8 billion).

The CCP-cleared repo segment climbed to RUB 24.5 trillion (March 2021: 22.3 trillion), including the GCC repo segment which came to a total of RUB 6.8 trillion (March 2021: RUB 6.0 trillion).

Precious Metals Market

The Russian market operator reported last month RUB 24.8 billion (March 2021: 24.1 billion), of which gold accounted for RUB 24.7 billion (5.7 t) and silver for RUB 0.1 billion (1.8 t).

Moscow Exchange recently ported its results for the first quarter of 2021. The company announced strong performance in fee income from the Equities and Derivatives Markets, as well by the Money Market and Depository & Settlement Services helping the exchange sustain double-digit F&C income growth.