MOEX announces net profit growth of 16% in Q1 2021

Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX) reported its results for the first quarter of 2021. The Russian market operator announced strong performance in fee income from the Equities and Derivatives Markets as well by the Money Market and Depository & Settlement Services helping the exchange sustain double-digit F&C income growth.

MOEX highlighted that fee and commission (F&C) income rose 17.0% to RUB 9,252.9 million compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was increased 7.2% YoY and F&C income accounted for more than 70% of operating income for the third consecutive quarter.