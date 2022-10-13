Match-Trade’s crypto payment solution Match2Pay adds FIAT settlements to its offering

Technology provider for forex brokers Match-Trade Technologies today revealed introduced an upgraded version of its crypto payment solution Match2Pay.
The crypto payment solution’s new version features a new rebranded layout, as well as improved user experience of the payment processor app and support from regulated processing entity, Match2Pay UAB.
Furthermore, Match2Pay is registered in the European Union (Lithuania) as a virtual currency exchange operator and depository virtual currency wallet operator.
The new version of the payment solution is currently offered without the minimum monthly fee for all clients who join until the end of the year. There two variants of the solution – a crypto wallet managed by the provider’s team and a self-managed solution with the client’s sole control over the wallet.
This crypto payment processor for business allows accepting cryptocurrency payments that can be instantly settled in USD-based stablecoins or FIAT currencies of the client’s choice, including USD, EUR and GBP.
Match2Pay supports more than 100 coins and it is integrated with multiple exchangers including MoonPay, Mercuryo, itez, CEXIO. The solution is suitable for many industries like e-commerce, online trading, gaming, gambling, VPN, hosting, SaaS, etc.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.