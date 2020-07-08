Clearstream and LCH EquityClear team up for a new post-trade connection

Clearstream Banking SA and LCH Ltd have partnered to make LCH-cleared equities contracts eligible for settlement within Clearstream Banking.

The new connection will make available for settlement through Clearstream in the third quarter of 2020 all the global depository receipts listed on London Stock Exchange’s International Order Book (including APAC global depository receipts), as well as the full suite of internationally settled exchange-traded products (ETPs) like exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs) and exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) which are listed on the exchange’s ETP trading service.

Global depository receipts have enjoyed increased popularity lately, with an average daily trading turnover of $570 million on LSEG’s International Order Book during the first quarter of 2020.

ETPs have also been in demand as investors benefit from high diversification and liquidity as well as low cost.