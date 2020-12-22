IS Prime partners with FDCTech for liquidity distribution

Prime of Prime broker IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, announced partnering with US-based financial technology company FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, to extend its liquidity distribution to the Condor FX Pro trading platform.

Condor FX Pro is FDCTech’s flagship product, which provides a complete trading suite for retail brokers, fund managers and traders with charting tools, advanced order types, level II pricing, multi-tier margin management and regulatory reporting tools.