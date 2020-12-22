IS Prime partners with FDCTech for liquidity distribution

Prime of Prime broker IS Prime, part of ISAM Capital Markets, announced partnering with US-based financial technology company FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, to extend its liquidity distribution to the Condor FX Pro trading platform.
Condor FX Pro is FDCTech’s flagship product, which provides a complete trading suite for retail brokers, fund managers and traders with charting tools, advanced order types, level II pricing, multi-tier margin management and regulatory reporting tools.
Barry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS Prime commented:
A number of our clients use FDC as a front-to-back solution and it is important for us to connect with the platforms our clients choose to use. Condor FX Pro is a relatively new platform which is rapidly gaining traction globally and this partnership will extend our client reach, giving FDC clients the opportunity to have easy access to our highly competitive multi-asset liquidity.
FDC’s CEO, Mitchell M. Eaglstein added:
We are very proud to be working with a company as reputable as IS Prime and to offer its liquidity to our growing client base.