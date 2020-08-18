FXCM Pro teams up with Centroid, onboards automated risk management solutions

FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, has just announced its partnership with Centroid, a provider of Foreign Exchange (FX) technology solutions.
Centroid will now provide F
FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, has just announced its partnership with Centroid, a provider of Foreign Exchange (FX) technology solutions.
Centroid will now provide F
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Centroid’s technology provides its client
FXCM Pro’s clients will now have access to Centroid’s all-in-one suite of trading technology to manage and monitor risk, optimise execution, and observe regulatory requirements through automated reporting from a single framework.
FXCM Pro’s clients will have access to one of the latest and most advanced risk mitigation solutions, all the while benefiting from FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity.
Read more: