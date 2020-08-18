LeapRate
FXCM Pro teams up with Centroid, onboards automated risk management solutions

August 18, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova


FXCM Pro, the institutional arm of the FXCM Group, LLC, has just announced its partnership with Centroid, a provider of Foreign Exchange (FX) technology solutions. 

Centroid will now provide FXCM Pro’s institutional clients with a range of automated risk management solutions. The partnership aims to supplement trader confidence by mitigating the risks posed by legacy technology still in use on major trading platforms.

Centroid’s technology provides its clients with sophisticated risk management services and real-time analytics derived from extensive industry knowledge during a time of fluctuating market conditions. 

FXCM Pro’s clients will now have access to Centroid’s all-in-one suite of trading technology to manage and monitor risk, optimise execution, and observe regulatory requirements through automated reporting from a single framework. 

FXCM Pro’s clients will have access to one of the latest and most advanced risk mitigation solutions, all the while benefiting from FXCM Pro’s institutional liquidity.

