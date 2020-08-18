FXCM Pro teams up with Centroid, onboards automated risk management solutions

Centroid will now provide F XCM Pro’s institutional clients with a range of automated risk management solutions. The partnership aims to supplement trader confidence by mitigating the risks posed by legacy technology still in use on major trading platforms.

Centroid’s technology provides its client s with sophisticated risk management services and real-time analytics derived from extensive industry knowledge during a time of fluctuating market conditions.