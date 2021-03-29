Fintech firm Broadridge to acquire trading technology provider Itiviti for over €2 billion

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced the acquisition of Itiviti, a provider of trading and connectivity technology to the capital markets industry, from Nordic Capital.

Broadridge and Itiviti have signed a definitive agreement for all-cash transaction. The deal is valued at €2.143 billion (approximately $2.5 billion).

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Itiviti has offices in 16 countries and serves 24 of the top 25 global investment banks and more than 2,000 brokers, trading firms and asset managers across 50 countries. The company’s Trading and Connect solutions suite provides comprehensive tools to support both connectivity and adaptivity to changing market dynamics and regulatory demands.