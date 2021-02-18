Diginex and Itiviti pair up for ‘Access’ solution

It has recently been announced that digital assets financial services company Diginex Ltd. has partnered up with worldwide technology and services provider Itiviti to launch a new solution that will enable the trading of cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives across multiple platforms.

The front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution known as ‘Access’ is powered by Itiviti’s trade automation technology and infrastructure, Tbricks, a next-generation, cross-asset trading system that is optimised for low latency, high throughput and scalability.

Tbricks is widely credited as one of the most popular institutional trading platforms available, and as it is already used by many tier-one sell-side firms and banks, the launch of Access will allow such clients the ability to immediately trade cryptocurrencies and manage risk and portfolio in the same way as other traditional asset classes.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti, said:

We are excited to announce our growing partnership with Diginex. With the integration and launch of Access on Tbricks, trading across different crypto exchanges will now be open to institutional investors across the globe and expose them to Itiviti’s advanced automated trading technology.

This partnership to launch ‘Access’ comes as institutional investors are making the wholesale shift into digital assets, a conscious move motivated by declining returns in traditional assets and escalating fiscal stimuli fuelling the increasing concerns regarding inflation.