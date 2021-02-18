Menu

Diginex and Itiviti pair up for ‘Access’ solution

Institutional February 18, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


It has recently been announced that digital assets financial services company Diginex Ltd. has partnered up with worldwide technology and services provider Itiviti to launch a new solution that will enable the trading of cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives across multiple platforms.

The front-to-back trading, portfolio, and risk management solution known as ‘Access’ is powered by Itiviti’s trade automation technology and infrastructure, Tbricks, a next-generation, cross-asset trading system that is optimised for low latency, high throughput and scalability.

Tbricks is widely credited as one of the most popular institutional trading platforms available, and as it is already used by many tier-one sell-side firms and banks, the launch of Access will allow such clients the ability to immediately trade cryptocurrencies and manage risk and portfolio in the same way as other traditional asset classes.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Itiviti, said:

Rob Mackay, Itiviti
Rob Mackay
Source: LinkedIn

We are excited to announce our growing partnership with Diginex. With the integration and launch of Access on Tbricks, trading across different crypto exchanges will now be open to institutional investors across the globe and expose them to Itiviti’s advanced automated trading technology.

This partnership to launch ‘Access’ comes as institutional investors are making the wholesale shift into digital assets, a conscious move motivated by declining returns in traditional assets and escalating fiscal stimuli fuelling the increasing concerns regarding inflation. 

partnership
Richard Byworth, CEO of Diginex, said:

Richard Byworth, Diginex
Richard Byworth

We see increasing demand for cryptocurrency exposure from institutional investors and believe this will be a dominant theme in 2021. With the launch of Access, investors can now manage their portfolios using institutional technology that is tailored specifically for cryptocurrencies.

Through a robust front, middle, back office with real-time risk and P&L, the new solution provides investors with streamlined execution, order and portfolio management. Access also works to provide investors with the ability to ensure best execution across formerly disparate liquidity pools and an aggregated order book across exchanges.

It is expected that this new offering will boost the liquidity of the Diginex exchange, which allowed its users last December to earn interest on Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings.

 Byworth, also said:

This launch provides yet another onramp for institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Digital Assets. Diginex brings many years of experience in crypto and digital assets combined with a robust approach to compliance and risk management.

