Menu

Jerome Hoffman appointed Head of International Partnerships and Alliances for Broadridge

Executives February 26, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Jerome Hoffman, who has been with the fintech firm Broadridge since 2012, has secured a new position as Head of International Partnerships and Alliances.  In this newly created role, Hoffman will focus on Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, with an overall goal of creating and strengthening relationships with other firms spanning the financial services field; aiming to cover a spectrum of services, the role will hope to develop alliances with infrastructure providers, consultancies, market intermediaries and technology vendors.

Hoffman said:

Jerome Hoffman, Broadridge
Jerome Hoffman
Source: LinkedIn

Being able to forge more impactful partnerships and wider relationships is key to Broadridge’s strategy in 2021 and beyond. I’m looking forward to cultivating and maintaining these connections to deliver the myriad benefits which will result from smart, strategic and tactical collaboration with our broader ecosystems.

Broadridge’s International business ventures are a substantial driving force behind its general growth strategy.  Hoffman’s new role will further strengthen Broadridge and its partners’ ability to establish enhanced collaboration and mutual success when offering best-in-class services and solutions in the financial sector. The Head of International Partnerships and Alliances role will help the firm help clients scope out risk, optimise operation techniques and provide an improved experience for all of its customers.

Broadridge
Share via

Hoffman was selected for the role as he brings with him a wide variety of expert knowledge in financial services, which spans all areas of global technology and operations, communications, and data and analytics. Hoffman also has a proven track record in supporting effective strategic partnerships, providing transformative levels of business value. Before joining Broadridge, Hoffman held senior business development positions at several firms, including Bank of Ireland, Harland Financial, and SIX Telekurs.

Hoffman will work in close collaboration with Broadridge’s Head of Global Partnerships and Alliances,  Ira Newman,  and will ultimately report to VP International Account Management Mike Thrower.

Thrower said:

Mike Thrower, Broadridge
Mike Thrower
Source: LinkedIn

Jerome has driven new business sales across EMEA for many of Broadridge’s business units while actively working with many of our existing partners in his previous sales role. I have great confidence in Jerome’s ability to deliver even stronger results from our partner network across Broadridge International.

Read More:

Related News

X
Industry veteran John Emmert joins Liquidnet as Head of Trading Desk for the Americas…ExecutivesEmmert said: I’m thrilled to have joined a team with such a client-first mentality and to have the opportunity to further build upon Liquidnet's lead…

Jerome Hoffman appointed Head of International Partnerships and Alliances for Broadridge

0
Send this to a friend