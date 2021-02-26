Jerome Hoffman appointed Head of International Partnerships and Alliances for Broadridge

Jerome Hoffman, who has been with the fintech firm Broadridge since 2012, has secured a new position as Head of International Partnerships and Alliances. In this newly created role, Hoffman will focus on Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, with an overall goal of creating and strengthening relationships with other firms spanning the financial services field; aiming to cover a spectrum of services, the role will hope to develop alliances with infrastructure providers, consultancies, market intermediaries and technology vendors.

Hoffman said:

Being able to forge more impactful partnerships and wider relationships is key to Broadridge’s strategy in 2021 and beyond. I’m looking forward to cultivating and maintaining these connections to deliver the myriad benefits which will result from smart, strategic and tactical collaboration with our broader ecosystems.

Broadridge’s International business ventures are a substantial driving force behind its general growth strategy. Hoffman’s new role will further strengthen Broadridge and its partners’ ability to establish enhanced collaboration and mutual success when offering best-in-class services and solutions in the financial sector. The Head of International Partnerships and Alliances role will help the firm help clients scope out risk, optimise operation techniques and provide an improved experience for all of its customers.