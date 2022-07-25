Euroclear reports profit increase of 42% in H1 2022

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed its H1 2022 trading results, reporting strong financial performance for the period.

In the official announcement, the financial services platform stated that net profit increased by 42% to €351 million in the first half of 2022, compared to €247 million the company registered for the first half of 2021. Euroclear attributed the increase to strong underlying business performance.

Operating income reached €998 million, registering a 24% growth compared to the same period the previous year. Business income was also up by 7% to EUR 807 million in H1 2022.

Operating Expenses also increased, reaching €191 million, a 262% rise on yearly basis.