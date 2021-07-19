Euroclear reports operating income increase of 7% in H1 2021

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed its H1 2021 trading results, reporting strong growth in operating income and net profit.
In the official announcement, the financial services platform stated that operating income reached €777 million, marking a 7% growth compared to the same period the previous year. Euroclear attributed the uptick to business income of €723 million with a 13% rise on yearly basis.
Net profit increased by 11% to €251 million in the first half of 2021, compared to €227 million the company registered for the first half of 2020.
EPS rose 11% to €79.8 per share. Operating costs increased 4% to EUR 444 million, Euroclear reported that technology investments continued to improve business resilience and the customer proposition.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer at Euroclear, commented:
I am pleased to report that Euroclear achieved a record business performance in the first half of 2021. Our consistent strategy has delivered a growing financial performance, despite a business environment that remains uncertain. By continuing to invest in our people and technology, we are supporting clients and the broader market’s need for robust infrastructure, across asset classes, as they access our global network of financial market participants.
Euroclear also reported posted a 13% jump in the total assets under custody which reached €35.2 trillion at the end June. The company also posted a record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group of €149 million, with a 6% rise compared to the previous year. Euroclear’s Collateral Highway reached a record €1.7 trillion, benefitting from fixed income securities growth.
Earlier this year, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Euroclear announced the launch of the Orchid bond structure in Singapore, combining domestic bond issuance with global distribution channels.
In March, Euroclear has revealed the expansion of its offering with the acquisition of digital fund distribution platform MFEX Group with majority shareholder Nordic Capital.