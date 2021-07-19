Euroclear reports operating income increase of 7% in H1 2021

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has revealed its H1 2021 trading results, reporting strong growth in operating income and net profit.

In the official announcement, the financial services platform stated that operating income reached €777 million, marking a 7% growth compared to the same period the previous year. Euroclear attributed the uptick to business income of €723 million with a 13% rise on yearly basis.

Net profit increased by 11% to €251 million in the first half of 2021, compared to €227 million the company registered for the first half of 2020.

EPS rose 11% to €79.8 per share. Operating costs increased 4% to EUR 444 million, Euroclear reported that technology investments continued to improve business resilience and the customer proposition.