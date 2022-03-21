Euroclear announces investment in Fnality

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has announced investing in Fnality, an international consortium of global banks and financial market infrastructures. Finality is focused on building regulated payment systems to support the adoption of tokenised assets and marketplaces.

The size of the investment has not been disclosed.

Euroclear’s partnership with Finality is part of the company’s further development of its Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) capabilities. The clearing firm aims to provide a solution for the settlement of digital securities against digital cash on DLT. The solution is meant to improve speed and efficiency for a range of post-trade operations from primary market issuance to secondary market and collateral trades, and servicing interest payments.