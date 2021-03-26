Euroclear acquires digital fund distribution platform MFEX

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
MFEX Group and Euroclear’s businesses compliment each other. Through the acquisition, Euroclear aims to create an efficient mechanism to access a broad network of end investors in a fragmented marketplace.
We are delighted to sign this agreement to acquire MFEX Group. We expect MFEX’s broad fund distribution network, along with its talented people, to be very complementary to Euroclear as we continue to enhance our exceptional service, extend our customer proposition and grow our business.
Jean Devambez, Chief Executive Officer, MFEX Group said:
Over the past years, we have together with Nordic Capital invested in our platform and continued to transform the fund distribution proposition. Euroclear is a great strategic fit for the next stage of our journey. By adding our respective strengths, we will be able to build an even better and stronger solution for fund distribution.