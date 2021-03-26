Euroclear acquires digital fund distribution platform MFEX

Belgium-based securities clearing firm Euroclear has announced expanding its offering with the acquisition of digital fund distribution platform MFEX Group with majority shareholder Nordic Capital.

The acquisition agreement is for an undisclosed sum and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

MFEX Group’s headquarters are located in Stockholm. Founded in 1999, the company now has more than 300 employees internationally.

MFEX Group offers a complete solution for fund companies and distributors. Its assets under administration are EUR 320 billion. The company handles 350 institutional clients.