SGX and Euroclear Bank team up to launch Orchid bond structure

Asian international fixed income marketplace Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Brussels-based international central securities depositary (ICSD), Euroclear Bank announced the launch of the Orchid bond structure in Singapore, combining domestic bond issuance with global distribution channels.

Lee Beng Hong, Senior Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC), SGX, said:

We are excited to partner with Euroclear to offer issuers and investors with a win-win solution, by allowing issuers to tap into SGX’s listing and depository capabilities, while at the same time giving global investors access to a fast-growing Asian bond market. Asia is home to some of the world’s fastest growing economies and we continue to see issuers tapping into debt capital markets. This offering will deepen the bond market’s liquidity pool and has the potential to significantly expand the issuers’ investor base.

International investors will be able to buy bonds by Singapore-based issuers directly on SGX’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Central Depository (CDP) through Euroclear. They will benefit from real-time, multi-currency delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement with any counterparty within Euroclear’s network. SGX and Euroclear plan to extend the offering beyond Singapore to other issuers.