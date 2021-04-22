Credit Suisse posts CHF 252 million net loss in Q1 2021

Credit Suisse has just posted its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. The company reported net loss of CHF 252 million in Q1 2021. The numbers reflected a significant charge in relation to the US-based hedge fund matter.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of CHF 757 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a pre-tax charge of CHF 4.4 bn relating to the US-based hedge fund matter. Credit Suisse noted that the results have been strong with net revenues excluding significant items and US-based hedge fund matter reaching CHF 7.4 billion. The number marks a 35% year-on-year increase.

The bank reported higher adjusted pre-tax income of CHF 3.6 billion, jumping 280%. At close of business on 21 April 2021 the company has exited 97% of the related positions and expect to take an additional loss of CFH 0.6 billion in relation to the US-based hedge fund matter.