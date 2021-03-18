Ulrich Körner appointed CEO Asset Management at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Ulrich Körner as CEO Asset Management. Körner’s new role will begin 1st April 2021, when he will also begin duties as a member of the Group’s Executive Board, reporting directly to Group CEO Thomas Gottstein. Körner has extensive Executive Board level experience in the financial services industry, spanning asset management, operations, and finance.

Eric Varvel, currently Global Head Asset Management of Credit Suisse Group, will work alongside Ulrich Körner over the next few months to help facilitate the transition. Following this, Varvel will focus on his other roles as Chairman of the Investment Bank and CEO Credit Suisse Holdings (USA).

Ulrich Körner most recently served as Senior Advisor to the CEO of UBS Group. He had previously provided services as an Executive at Credit Suisse, holding multiple roles including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Financial Services and CEO Switzerland.