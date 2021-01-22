Menu

Credit Suisse makes five hires as part of its ESG strategy

January 22, 2021


Credit Suisse has hired five ESG specialists to enhance its plans and integration efforts in becoming a leader in sustainability.

The Swiss group made five new recruitments including Michael van der Meer, Angela Saxby, Sina Dorner-Müller and Timothy Oehmigen from Robeco, while Karim Sayyad will join from Nordea. Van der Meer will become head of ESG analysis and will lead the ESG strategy team.

All five of them will be in Zurich within the wider sustainability, strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) function. They will report to the global head of ESG strategy, Daniel Wild.

The new specialists will join the existing ESG team which oversees the development of Credit Suisse’s ESG investment framework. The framework has been built into an ESG hub, serving as a central source of information for the wider bank.

Credit Suisse also intends to consolidate its ESG work into one integrated house view, which carries recommendations on sectors and single securities, as well as performing sector-specific sustainability analysis.

Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer and global head of SSAF at Credit Suisse, commented:

Marisa Drew, Credit Suisse
Marisa Drew

These appointments are a key step in augmenting our ESG expertise and expanding our sustainability offering for clients. This investment in our ESG centre of knowledge will help us to scale our activities across the bank, ultimately furthering our ambition to be a sustainability leader.

The SSAF unit was established as a successor to Credit Suisse’s impact, advisory and finance department, which was first assembled in September 2017. Its purpose is to plan and develop the bank’s wider sustainability strategy, which is then embedded throughout the bank.

