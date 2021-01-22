Credit Suisse makes five hires as part of its ESG strategy

Credit Suisse has hired five ESG specialists to enhance its plans and integration efforts in becoming a leader in sustainability.

The Swiss group made five new recruitments including Michael van der Meer, Angela Saxby, Sina Dorner-Müller and Timothy Oehmigen from Robeco, while Karim Sayyad will join from Nordea. Van der Meer will become head of ESG analysis and will lead the ESG strategy team.

All five of them will be in Zurich within the wider sustainability, strategy, advisory and finance (SSAF) function. They will report to the global head of ESG strategy, Daniel Wild.