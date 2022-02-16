CMC Markets Connect partners with Integral to expand institutional reach

CMC Markets Connect, a provider of institutional trading and technology solutions, today revealed its distribution agreement with Integral. The technology provider of cloud-based eFX workflow solutions brings together a wide range of liquidity providers into a single, integrated network.

CMC Markets will distribute its Spot FX and Indices, Treasuries and Commodity CFDs including more than 12,000 CFDs covering a range of single stocks and ETFs. Through the collaboration, Integral clients will have the ability to access pricing as well as execute trades.