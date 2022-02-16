CMC Markets Connect partners with Integral to expand institutional reach

CMC Markets Connect, a provider of institutional trading and technology solutions, today revealed its distribution agreement with Integral. The technology provider of cloud-based eFX workflow solutions brings together a wide range of liquidity providers into a single, integrated network.
CMC Markets will distribute its Spot FX and Indices, Treasuries and Commodity CFDs including more than 12,000 CFDs covering a range of single stocks and ETFs. Through the collaboration, Integral clients will have the ability to access pricing as well as execute trades.
The partnership with Integral is the latest step in our mission to continue extending our institutional reach. By leveraging the network of a recognised industry leader, we’re making our pricing and liquidity available to an even wider audience, whilst our single stock CFD offering truly strengthens the wider Integral offering.”
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, commented:
Harpal Sandhu Source: LinkedIn
By continuing to include more high-quality liquidity providers in the network, we ensure that our clients are consistently receiving a quality service across all market conditions. Our recently launched CFD Prime service is the latest innovation improving the trading experiences of our clients.
In recent years CFDs have gained popularity as a flexible tool for clients looking to gain long or short exposure to single stocks. This demand has driven CMC Markets expand its range of instruments within the asset class, including equities on 23 global markets.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.