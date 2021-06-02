Menu

CMC Markets Connect adds 60+ Spot FX pairs and precious metals

Brokers June 2, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


CMC Markets Connect today announced an upgrade of its tech stack to provide faster price construction and increase the range of asset classes available for trading. CMC Connect now gives its clients to an additional 60+ Spot FX pairs and precious metals.

The Connect team has partnered with Quod Financial to utilise their AI/ML powered algorithms to upgrade existing infrastructure and improve speed. CMC and Quod’s technical integration in LD4 between Quod’s quoting servers & CMC’s trading engine optimises price feed management and allows CMC to provide consistently competitive pricing.

Richard Elston, Group Head of Institutional at CMC Markets said:

Richard Elston, CMC Markets
Richard Elston

In response to the demands of our expanding institutional client book we have upgraded our technology stack to allow for faster price construction across a wider range of asset classes. Today’s announcement comes following the launch of our dedicated institutional brand at the start of 2021 and acts to support our shift to an ‘institutional-first’ approach to developing and optimising our product suite.

CMC Markets
Share via

With over 30 years of experience in offering CFD-backed instruments, CMC Connect now add access to Spot FX to its offering. Clients can now chose from a range spot FX pairs and precious metals. The company said that this is the first of a number of product launch announcements to follow in the next 12 months, focused initially on expanding their FX proposition.

David Fineberg, Deputy CEO at CMC Markets added:

David Fineberg, CMC Markets
David Fineberg

This year we’ve set ourselves ambitious growth targets for the B2B arm of our business which we plan to achieve by servicing the needs of a greater range of institutional client types and their respective trading strategies.

CMC Connect recognises the value of retail clients and uses its experience to offer institutional clients access to Tier 1 CFD liquidity. The new offering will impact existing and new business with low-latent price discovery facilitating more competitive pricing on the existing range of CFD instruments and the new spot FX products.

Read More:

Related News

X
FXSpotStream reports $994 billion trading volumes in May 2021…BrokersFXSpotStream saw $994 billion in total volumes in May, registering a 7.23% decrease compared to April when they surpassed $1 trillion for the third ti…

CMC Markets Connect adds 60+ Spot FX pairs and precious metals

0
Send this to a friend