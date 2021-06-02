CMC Markets Connect adds 60+ Spot FX pairs and precious metals

CMC Markets Connect today announced an upgrade of its tech stack to provide faster price construction and increase the range of asset classes available for trading. CMC Connect now gives its clients to an additional 60+ Spot FX pairs and precious metals.

The Connect team has partnered with Quod Financial to utilise their AI/ML powered algorithms to upgrade existing infrastructure and improve speed. CMC and Quod’s technical integration in LD4 between Quod’s quoting servers & CMC’s trading engine optimises price feed management and allows CMC to provide consistently competitive pricing.

Richard Elston, Group Head of Institutional at CMC Markets said: