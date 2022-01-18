Integral finishes 2021 with an annual total of $12.4 trillion

Integral’s cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions serve a wide variety of buy-side FX market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds. Clients leverage the deep and diverse FX liquidity available through the company’s platforms within an integrated environment.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.