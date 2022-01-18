Integral finishes 2021 with an annual total of $12.4 trillion

Steffy Bogdanova
January 18, 2022 12:00 pm

FX technology provider Integral released its trading volumes across its trading platforms for December and the full year 2021.

The company reported a 17% yearly increase in the average daily volumes (ADV) for December. They reached $44.6 billion last month.

On monthly basis, December’s ADV fell by 11.86% compared to November’s $50.6 billion.

Integral volumes report

The annual volume totaled $12.4 trillion in 2021.

Integral’s cloud-based SaaS FX workflow solutions serve a wide variety of buy-side FX market participants, including banks, brokers, asset managers, and hedge funds. Clients leverage the deep and diverse FX liquidity available through the company’s platforms within an integrated environment.

Earlier in December, Integral onboarded Riina Sulonen to lead global marketing initiatives.

LeapRate Analyst

Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
