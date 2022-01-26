CMC Markets client money close to record highs in Q3 2022

CMC Markets, a global provider of online trading and institutional technology solutions, released a trading update for the third quarter of the financial year 2022.

The company highlighted that in between October and December, client money and asset under administration on its leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remain close to record highs.

CMC Markets also reported that monthly active client remained at similar levels to those in the first half of the financial year 2022.

Lord Cruddas, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

Peter Cruddas, CMC Markets

Peter Cruddas
Source: LinkedIn

I am pleased with the ongoing trends we’re seeing in client money, and physical share assets in Australia. In addition, the team is on track to launch our new UK investment platform in the first half of the calendar year.

I remain confident in the outlook for CMC as we make progress with our strategic initiatives as set out in our recent half year results and I look forward to updating the market further on these at our full year results later this year.

Earlier last year, the group confirmed plans to split into leveraged and non-leveraged divisions.

The Q3 trading update demonstrated that the company delivered stable performance across both leveraged and non-leveraged operations. CMC Markets has also continued to invest in the development of its UK non-leveraged platform.

The Group lowered its full-year expectations and it now estimates that it will achieve a net operating income within the range of £250 million to £280 million in the financial year 2022.

