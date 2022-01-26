CMC Markets client money close to record highs in Q3 2022

I am pleased with the ongoing trends we’re seeing in client money, and physical share assets in Australia. In addition, the team is on track to launch our new UK investment platform in the first half of the calendar year.
I remain confident in the outlook for CMC as we make progress with our strategic initiatives as set out in our recent half year results and I look forward to updating the market further on these at our full year results later this year.
The Q3 trading update demonstrated that the company delivered stable performance across both leveraged and non-leveraged operations. CMC Markets has also continued to invest in the development of its UK non-leveraged platform.
The Group lowered its full-year expectations and it now estimates that it will achieve a net operating income within the range of £250 million to £280 million in the financial year 2022.
