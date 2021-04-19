CLS reports an increase in March trading volumes

The forward and spot FX market saw 2% increase in volumes, reaching $0.117 trillion and $0.483, respectively. The numbers in these sections of the market remained lower compared to the ones reported during the same period in 2020.

CLS’s Global Head of Product, Keith Tippell, commented:

In the first quarter of 2021, we witnessed record average daily traded volumes of USD1.95 trillion, demonstrating a consistent increase of FX market activity year-on-year. This was despite a 10% decrease in overall volumes in the month of March 2021 compared to the record highs in March 2020, driven by the extreme market volatility relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a monthly basis, average daily traded volumes in March 2021 were USD1.98 trillion, up 1.8% compared to the previous month. This was reflected across all instruments – FX spot, FX forward and FX swap volumes increased by 2%, 3% and 2%, respectively. In particular, we saw significant increases for USD/JPY and USD/HKD of 15% and 38%, respectively, compared to February 2021.