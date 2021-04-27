Broadridge teams up with FundApps for a regulatory compliance solution

Fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has announced its recent collaboration with international RegTech provider FundApps to integrate its order management solution and buy-side portfolio with regulatory compliance technology.

The integration comes as an attempt to provide Broadridge clients with a distinctive regulatory compliance solution that works to address management requirements within shareholder disclosures and position limit reporting and classified industry monitoring. The solution will also work to address the removal of operational challenges in clients’ search for alpha.

Eric Bernstein, President of Asset Management Solutions, Broadridge, said:

Through our work with FundApps, we’re incorporating integrated, automated solutions that will remove operational challenges for our clients. This strategic partnership allows firms to spend less time on operational and compliance issues and more time on managing assets and outperforming the competition.

Not only does Broadridge’s portfolio and order management solution help firms to ensure timely operations and compliance reports, but it also offers an integrated method when executing and modelling tracking portfolios and trades in real-time.