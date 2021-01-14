Broadridge partners with AI company Fligoo for predictive analytics

Fintech form Broadridge has announced collaboration with AI company Fligoo to develop a suite of predictive analytics software products for the wealth manager industry. The new software product will enable banks and wealth management firms to better leverage data through AI and allow them to transform their business performance by harnessing vast amounts of data to predict with accuracy the needs of each client, creating a personalized and customized client and investor experience.

Enterprise AI company Fligoo helps industry firms boost their business performance. Fligoo Sharp AI Enterprise Suite software provides business value through advanced analytics, monitoring, closed-loop feedback and decision science. The first solution under development with Broadridge will enable financial advisors to take a data-driven approach to optimization and improvement of their relationship with investors, personalizing service, as well as delivering in a method and time preferred by clients. Fligoo and Broadridge expect that the hyper-personalization of investor needs will increase the satisfaction of their clients, as well as asset growth for the long-term across the entire investor base.