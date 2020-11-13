R.J. O’Brien picks Broadridge’s platform to transform its global exchange-traded derivatives operations

Global Fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced that R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO), US-based independent futures brokerage and clearing firm, has selected Broadridge’s post-trade platform to deliver transformational levels of efficiency across its global exchange-traded derivatives operations.

Broadridge’s integrated processing platform for global derivatives will bring RJO a scalable, agile platform to support its strategic growth plans and adapt to market change. RJO will gain significant productivity and performance enhancements through streamlined, real-time processing workflows and proactive exception management rationalizing processes previously conducted using two major back-office systems in the US and UK.

The new platform will provide reduction of the complexity and cost of running two separate back-office systems, without the need to maintain the technology and hardware. It will bring RJO broa single solution for all asset classes supported by the firm globally.