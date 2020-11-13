R.J. O’Brien picks Broadridge’s platform to transform its global exchange-traded derivatives operations

Global Fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced that R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO), US-based independent futures brokerage and clearing firm, has selected Broadridge’s post-trade platform to deliver transformational levels of efficiency across its global exchange-traded derivatives operations.
Broadridge’s integrated processing platform for global derivatives will bring RJO a scalable, agile platform to support its strategic growth plans and adapt to market change. RJO will gain significant productivity and performance enhancements through streamlined, real-time processing workflows and proactive exception management rationalizing processes previously conducted using two major back-office systems in the US and UK.
The new platform will provide reduction of the complexity and cost of running two separate back-office systems, without the need to maintain the technology and hardware. It will bring RJO broa single solution for all asset classes supported by the firm globally.
Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and CEO commented:
We selected Broadridge as our strategic partner on this important infrastructure initiative to help us set a new industry standard for global derivatives processing. We share a vision with Broadridge for service excellence, transparency and an agile approach to meeting evolving and emerging business requirements. Many of the world’s largest banks and securities firms leverage Broadridge solutions on the securities side; we are excited to forge new ground as Broadridge’s first customer of this important new back-office platform for exchange-traded derivatives. We were similarly a first mover over three decades ago in adopting a back-office platform that later became the flagship system in the industry.
Samir Pandiri, President, Broadridge International said:
Working with our platform, RJO will be able to capitalize on the latest technology innovations to meet market change requirements and help drive future growth and redefine its business. It is a privilege to work with RJO, a globally recognized derivatives leader, to support and enable its global exchange-traded derivatives transformation strategy.