Edmund Reese joins Broadridge as chief financial officer

Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the appointment of Edmund Reese as Chief Financial Officer, effective 30 November.

Reese joins Broadridge from American Express, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of company’s largest business unit, the Global Consumer Services Group. He has been with American Express since 2009 and has held several financial leadership positions, including SVP, Head of Investor Relations and CFO positions across the Global Lending, Travel and Global Business Services businesses. Reese has an essential part in the success of the consumer business with responsibility across investments, M&A, product launches, contract negotiations, strategy and operations. Before joining American Express, Reese held senior finance positions at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Smith Barney.

Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge commented: