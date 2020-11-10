Menu

Edmund Reese joins Broadridge as chief financial officer

Executives November 10, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) announced the appointment of Edmund Reese as Chief Financial Officer, effective 30 November.

Reese joins Broadridge from American Express, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO of company’s largest business unit, the Global Consumer Services Group. He has been with American Express since 2009 and has held several financial leadership positions, including SVP, Head of Investor Relations and CFO positions across the Global Lending, Travel and Global Business Services businesses. Reese has an essential part in the success of the consumer business with responsibility across investments, M&A, product launches, contract negotiations, strategy and operations. Before joining American Express, Reese held senior finance positions at Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Smith Barney.

Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge commented:

I am pleased to welcome Edmund to our leadership team. He is a world-class finance executive whose deep experience across financial services and client-focused mindset make him the ideal choice to lead our finance organization. Edmund has a proven track record of delivering results and creating shareholder value. I look forward to partnering with him to execute on our growth strategy and deliver value for our stakeholders.

Broadridge’s Interim CFO, Matt Connor, will return to a previously planned, expanded executive role on the company’s Global Technology and Operations (GTO) leadership team and will work closely with Reese during the transition.

Gokey added:

I would also like to thank Matt for stepping in as Interim CFO. Matt played a critical role in delivering strong first quarter results, which have enabled us to begin to ramp up our planned investments and position us for continued growth. Matt has been a key part of the evolution of the GTO business, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his expanded leadership role as we enter a new phase of growth in GTO.

Reese said:

I am thrilled to join Broadridge, a company I admire as an innovative Fintech leader that is well-positioned for long-term growth. I look forward to working with Tim and the rest of the leadership team to continue to move Broadridge forward and generate value for its associates, clients and shareholders.

Reese holds a BS in Accounting from Clemson University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

