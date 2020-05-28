LeapRate
New London headquarters for Argentex Group

May 28, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova


UK-based provider of foreign exchange services to institutions, Argentex Group PLC announced the completion of its new headquarters in London.

The new office is located at 25 Argyll Street, London and will support the significant expansion in headcount Argentex is making to meet the growing client demand.

The new facilities will spread across over 7,000 m2, designed by Loop Interiors to improve employee interactivity.

Argentex revenues

Argentex has been located on Old Bond Street since 2015. While the company is currently following Covid-19 government safety guidelines and all employees are working remotely, the new office will be available in the end of August.

Harry Adams and Carl Jani, Co-CEOs of Argentex Group PLC said:

Securing a new office space that will support the next stage of our ambitious growth strategy is a significant milestone for the business. Since listing in June last year, the business has gone from strength to strength. The new office will further enable us to nurture and attract leading talent and work collaboratively and safely to provide the very best FX services and advice to our growing client base.

