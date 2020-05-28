New London headquarters for Argentex Group

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Argentex has been located on Old Bond Street since 2015. While the company is currently following Covid-19 government safety guidelines and all employees are working remotely, the new office will be available in the end of August.
Harry Adams and Carl Jani, Co-CEOs of Argentex Group PLC said:
Securing a new office space that will support the next stage of our ambitious growth strategy is a significant milestone for the business. Since listing in June last year, the business has gone from strength to strength. The new office will further enable us to nurture and attract leading talent and work collaboratively and safely to provide the very best FX services and advice to our growing client base.