Your Bourse announces three new key appointments

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today revealed that as part of their continued global expansion, the firm has made key appointments.
According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, Valter Timanov was appointed as Head of Operations, Maria Porandaikina as Head of Customer Success, and Sergey Rudenko as Head of Engineering.
Maria Porandaikina commented:
Maria Porandaikina Source: LinkedIn
I look forward to working with Your Bourse’s team and become a trustful adviser for our clients with a global and proactive approach.
Valter Timanov joins the firm from Just2Trade Online where he served as CTO and Maria Porandaikina previously worked with Brokeree Solutions.
Sergey Rudenko will support the Your Bourse team with a vast expertise in modern software development practices. He has previously worked with Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and co-CEO of Your Bourse, during their time in Alpari.
I am thrilled to re-join and be part of Your Bourse as we look to adopt best practices in software engineering, optimise our team structure and establish technical standards.
The latest appointments will allow Your Bourse to transform development procedures to accelerate innovation plans with focus on customer satisfaction from their growing client base.
Elina Pedersen, Co-CEO, CRO, Your Bourse, said:
Elina Pedersen Source: LinkedIn
These are significant hires for Your Bourse and demonstrate our commitment to deliver ongoing enhancements to our Platform-as-as-Service and the best customer experience in the industry. Valter, Maria and Sergey bring decades of experience in the FX industry to our company and I’m very excited how they will enable our ambitious growth plans.
As part of their expansion plans, the company opened a new office in Limassol, Cyprus in the beginning of the year.
Meanwhile, Your Bourse recently announced the addition of Corporate Actions to its main platform to help MT4/5 brokers operate more efficiently.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.