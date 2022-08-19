Your Bourse announces three new key appointments

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today revealed that as part of their continued global expansion, the firm has made key appointments.

According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, Valter Timanov was appointed as Head of Operations, Maria Porandaikina as Head of Customer Success, and Sergey Rudenko as Head of Engineering.

Maria Porandaikina commented:

I look forward to working with Your Bourse’s team and become a trustful adviser for our clients with a global and proactive approach.

Valter Timanov joins the firm from Just2Trade Online where he served as CTO and Maria Porandaikina previously worked with Brokeree Solutions.