Your Bourse releases automation tool to enhance brokers’ efficiency

Your Bourse’s new feature allows brokers to easily schedule automatic Corporate Actions including dividends adjustments for all open positions for a pre-defined list of trading instruments and client groups. With the new tool, brokers can also set up these operations ahead of time.

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse today announced the addition of Corporate Actions to its main platform. The automation tool will help MT4/5 brokers operate more efficiently by planning and automating Corporate Actions such as dividends adjustments – freeing brokers’ time for dealing operations.

The new Corporate Actions tool allows brokers to upload changes in bulk and plan them ahead of time which reduces the time they spend in manual operations. The platform functionality uses a secure Manager API connection and it doesn’t require the installation of any plugins on MetaTrader servers. Moreover, Corporate Actions, while being part of the Your Bourse platform is an independent tool, hence it doesn’t impact the MT4/MT5 bridge operations or other parts of the platform.

Andrey Vedikhin, Founder and CEO/CTO Your Bourse, commented:

At Your Bourse, we continually develop the platform to meet the market requirements and enhance broker’s experience with technology overall. With the addition of corporate actions, the Your Bourse platform allows brokers to save time and manage their daily operations more efficiently without impacting MT4/5 servers. Dealing desks can now focus on their goals to drive profitability with our Corporate Actions tool.

Earlier this year, Your Bourse opened a new office in Limassol, Cyprus as part of its global expansion plans.