Your Bourse opens new office in Cyprus

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse has announced it is opening their new office in Limassol, Cyprus. The company highlighted that the new office is the first milestone in their global expansion plans.

The expansion allows Your Bourse to strengthen its customer success management team and advance its servicing to its growing client base from Cyprus and Dubai. The company has plans for additional hires later this year, the official announcement noted.

Both both Andrey Vedikhin, Co-CEO and Founder as well as Elina Pedersen, Co-CEO, CRO, will operate from the Cyprus office for the following year in order to oversee the set-up, hiring, and training of their growing team.