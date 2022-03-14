Your Bourse opens new office in Cyprus

Trade execution technology company Your Bourse has announced it is opening their new office in Limassol, Cyprus. The company highlighted that the new office is the first milestone in their global expansion plans.
The expansion allows Your Bourse to strengthen its customer success management team and advance its servicing to its growing client base from Cyprus and Dubai. The company has plans for additional hires later this year, the official announcement noted.
Both both Andrey Vedikhin, Co-CEO and Founder as well as Elina Pedersen, Co-CEO, CRO, will operate from the Cyprus office for the following year in order to oversee the set-up, hiring, and training of their growing team.
Expanding our Customer Success Team is a significant turning point in the growth of Your Bourse and demonstrates our commitment to our regional client base who have demonstrated interest in our Platform-as-a-Service. We selected Cyprus as our hub as we can capitalize on the strong local talent in the industry as we continue delivering our world-class 24/7 support.
The new office in Cyprus grows the Customer Success Management team so that it can continue to deliver connectivity and reliability of their Platform-as-a-Service. The solution includes liquidity aggregation and management for multi-asset liquidity providers, an ultra-low latency execution matching engine and the MT4/MT5 bridges all linked to Your Bourse Data Warehouse.
