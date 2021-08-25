Vantage FX Appoints Geraldine Goh As its New Global Marketing Director

Trading platform Vantage FX has announced that Geraldine Goh will join the company as its new Global Marketing Director.

Goh, the former Head of Marketing, Singapore and Emerging Markets APAC at IG, will help to align the company’s marketing and business goals on a global scale.

Goh has significant experience in the field, having worked at IG for six years, leading her team through multi-faceted marketing plans for the region. Prior to IG, she worked at Citi in Singapore as a regional sales and marketing manager.