Vantage FX Appoints Geraldine Goh As its New Global Marketing Director

Trading platform Vantage FX has announced that Geraldine Goh will join the company as its new Global Marketing Director.
Goh, the former Head of Marketing, Singapore and Emerging Markets APAC at IG, will help to align the company’s marketing and business goals on a global scale.
Goh has significant experience in the field, having worked at IG for six years, leading her team through multi-faceted marketing plans for the region. Prior to IG, she worked at Citi in Singapore as a regional sales and marketing manager.
Commenting on the new role, Goh stated:
“I was drawn to Vantage FX’s dynamic vision of wanting to expand into the emerging markets, whilst also looking to target high-value clients. To achieve this, from a marketing perspective, my aim is to incorporate an approach which is adaptable and tailored. I believe in being global from a brand perspective but remaining local from a strategy perspective – with this approach, we will build our brand credibility and flaunt our competitive edge, whilst also providing what each region needs to execute better trades.”
Goh’s role alongside the marketing team at Vantage FX will be to offer a tailored approach for each region, providing the local business development and sales teams with the tools they need to reach their targets.
She will also have oversight to align both the marketing and business goals combined with Vantage FX’s global expansion. Goh’s primary focus will be on introducing high-profile promotions, partnerships, and programmes to cover the entire customer lifecycle.
David Shayer, CEO at Vantage FX, commented:
“We know that there is no single strategy that will cater to the needs of every region – a one size fits all approach is simply not a viable option anymore. With Goh’s experience, she brings a new dynamic to Vantage FX, and her experience in APAC and emerging markets gives her a keen eye for the nuances needed in each region. Right now, there are many markets that are underserved, and Geraldine’s appointment will be an important step in Vantage’s goal to remedy this. We’re thrilled to have the best in the industry on board during a period of rapid and exciting global growth.”