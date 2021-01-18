Broadridge appoints David Ingleson as APAC COO

Fintech form Broadridge has announced appointment of David Ingleson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia Pacific in order to meet growing demand for delivering technology solutions to financial institutions in APAC region.
Ingleson will be based in Singapore and report to Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International. In his new role as COO, Ingleson will oversee regional implementation strategies for Broadridge, direct operations and support of Capital Markets clients in the region, and focus on further investing in Broadridge’s local market expertise and capabilities.
Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International commented:
Clients are facing an extraordinarily complex operating environment and David’s deep industry and regional knowledge are key assets as Broadridge helps clients adopt and apply next-generation technologies to drive business. We are very excited to have David join Broadridge as we expand our regional capabilities and we look forward to his leadership in driving client success and team building.
Ingleson brings to his new position over 15 years of leadership experience establishing and growing financial and technology service businesses in APAC.
Before joining Broadridge, he held leadership roles at BNY Mellon and was most recently Head of Asia Pacific for Eagle Investment Systems, a Fintech subsidiary of the company, and previously was Head of Service Delivery. Throughout his career, Ingleson has accumulated vast experience in driving business development, delivering data and analytical services and enhancing operational performance.