Broadridge appoints David Ingleson as APAC COO

Fintech form Broadridge has announced appointment of David Ingleson as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia Pacific in order to meet growing demand for delivering technology solutions to financial institutions in APAC region.

Ingleson will be based in Singapore and report to Samir Pandiri, President of Broadridge International. In his new role as COO, Ingleson will oversee regional implementation strategies for Broadridge, direct operations and support of Capital Markets clients in the region, and focus on further investing in Broadridge’s local market expertise and capabilities.