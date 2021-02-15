UBS’ Piero Novelli joins stock market operator Euronext as new chairman

The pan-European exchange Euronext has announced hiring Piero Novelli, a co-president at Swiss bank UBS, to become its new chairman.

Novelli’s career spans in almost 3 decades. He has served as co-president of Investment Bank of UBS and a member of UBS Group Executive Board since October 2018. He became Co-Executive Chairman of Global Investment Banking in 2017 and in 2016 was sole Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A).

Novelli was also a member of the UBS Deutschland AG Supervisory Board between 2013 and 2016. He joined UBS again in 2013 as Chairman of Global M&A and Group Managing Director. Between 2011 and 2012, he was Global Co-Head of M&A at Nomura, having worked as Global Head of M&A at UBS from 2004 to 2009.