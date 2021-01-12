Euronext releases sixth edition of pre-IPO programme TechShare

Pan-European exchange Euronext has launched the sixth edition of TechShare, its dedicated pre-IPO programme for European Tech companies. The new edition will see participants from ten countries across Europe. All Tech sectors are represented this year, with a strong focus on biotech, health tech and e-commerce. Norway was included as a participating country as a result of TechShare’s steady growth.

The TechShare programme was launched in 2015 with 30 participating companies from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal. Since its launch, the programme has seen steady expansion, having welcomed companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and IPOready companies from Ireland in 2019. This year companies from Norway have been invited to join.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said: