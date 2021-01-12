Euronext releases sixth edition of pre-IPO programme TechShare

Pan-European exchange Euronext has launched the sixth edition of TechShare, its dedicated pre-IPO programme for European Tech companies. The new edition will see participants from ten countries across Europe. All Tech sectors are represented this year, with a strong focus on biotech, health tech and e-commerce. Norway was included as a participating country as a result of TechShare’s steady growth.
The TechShare programme was launched in 2015 with 30 participating companies from France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal. Since its launch, the programme has seen steady expansion, having welcomed companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and IPOready companies from Ireland in 2019. This year companies from Norway have been invited to join.
Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board, said:
As the largest equity listing venue for Tech companies in Europe, Euronext is the go-to market for Tech companies in financing their next growth step through an IPO. With our TechShare programme we acclimatize and prepare the participating companies for a capital raise. By offering them training from academics, banking and law specialist as well as Euronext experts on essential subjects such as governance, strategy, communication.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
This edition includes 119 tech companies in the first half of 2021. The number is expected to grow as more companies take part in the IPOready program in Dublin and Oslo which will start later in 2021.
This year, instead of convening at one kickoff event for the latest edition of the program, the 199 companies will year join local events between 19 January and 4 February 2021, allowing the participants and partners to become better acquainted.
The six-month training programme will take place from January to June 2021. It is structured around several main complementary modules, with graduation to follow in July 2021. The programme will have four workshop sessions in each country with expert partners covering the IPO process, the legal perspective, IPO valuation, equity story, financial communication, corporate governance and post-listing life. Companies will also be able to take advantage of extensive individual coaching with audit firms, lawyers, communications specialists and investor relations specialists providing customised advice on a more bilateral basis.
During the programme, top executives from companies in the life sciences, cleantech and TMT industries across Europe will lead the expert sessions and group workshops. They will cover topics including the entrepreneurial mindset, leading growth, scaling beyong borders, attracting talents and managing ownership. 76 expert partners in total from the financial ecosystem in Europe will contribute to the programme.