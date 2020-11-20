Euronext shareholder vote supports Borsa Italiana acquisition

Euronext already received approval by London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) shareholders on 3 November 2020 and the approval of the transaction by the German Federal Cartel Office on 11 November 2020. And today’s approval by company’s shareholders satisfies one of the major conditions for the completion of the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group.

Euronext, the pan-European market infrastructure, announced that today, during an extraordinary general meeting, all items on the agenda were voted in favour by its shareholders. This included the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group, with approval from over 99.99% of the votes cast.

The acquisition depends now on the divestment of the Borsa Italiana Group as a response to the European Commission’s concerns and potential clearance decision for LSEG’s proposed acquisition of Refinitiv. The transaction also requires regulatory approvals in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belgium and France, a declaration of non-objection from Euronext’s College of Regulators and approval of Euronext as a suitable purchaser by the European Commission. The acquisition is expected to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021.

