Euronext’s December volumes down 24.2% MoM

Exchanges January 11, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, released its trading volumes for December 2020.

The total cash market reached €56.6 million in December 2020, 24.2% MoM decrease compared to €74.7 million in November 2020.

ADV cash market reached €2.57 million in December, down by 27.7% MoM compared to November.

Euronext FX, formerly FastMatch, registered $437 billion volume (down 3.4% MoM from November’s $452 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month.

Euronext
The ADV FX reached $19.9 billion with a 7.8% MoM decrease, compared to the $21.6 billion in the previous month.

From a Year-on-year perspective, Euronext FX volumes increased 31% from the $332 billion in December 2019.

ADV Euronext FX rose 17.7% YoY in December 2020 from $15.5 billion during the same period last year.

Euronext announced in November that its shareholder vote supported Borsa Italiana acquisition, with approval from over 99.99% of the votes cast.

