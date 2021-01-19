Delphine d’Amarzit becomes the first woman CEO of Euronext Paris

Between 2007 and 2009, d’Amarzit was also in charge of financial and economic affairs at the office of the Prime Minister where she participated in the outlining the public response to the financial crisis, rescue package and recovery plans and organized the action on all issues related to economic reform and financial services.

Prior to Euronext, d’Amarzit served as a Deputy CEO at Orange Bank where she was responsible for the oversight of the Operations, Credit, Finance, Risk and Compliance functions. Delphine d’Amarzit has an extensive knowledge of European and French capital markets, having held senior positions within the French Treasury Department for several years with responsibilities for capital markets development, European financial regulation and corporate financing.

Pan-European exchange, Euronext announced the appointment of Delphine d’Amarzit to the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V., as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. from 15 March 2021, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Delphine d’Amarzit commented:

I am delighted to join Euronext at a turning point in its growth journey. I look forward to supporting the Group strategy within the Managing Board and to working with the Euronext Paris teams to further enhance the strong relationship with the French ecosystem and beyond.

Euronext also announced that Anthony Attia has been named Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade. At his new position, Anthony Attia will oversee Euronext’s Equity, Debt and Fund listing franchise and the Corporate Services business, as well as Clearing, Custody and Settlement activities at Group level. He will play a significant role in the expected integration of the Borsa Italiana Group activities. In order to focus on his expanded Group-level strategic and business responsibilities, Attia will be handing over his position as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. He will remain a member of the Operating Committee and the Extended Managing Board of Euronext N.V.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade at Euronext, said:

I am pleased to hand over the stewardship of Euronext Paris to Delphine d’Amarzit, whose experience will be critical in continuing to deliver best-in-class services to the Paris financial ecosystem. I now look forward to leading our expanded post-trade franchise and supporting the growth of Euronext Primary Markets and Corporate Services activities as the Group embarks on the next steps in its strategic ambition.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., added:

Euronext is opening a new chapter in its growth journey with the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group1, and the successful recent expansion into new geographies and activities. As a result, Euronext must adjust its organisation to fit its ambition to build the leading pan-European market infrastructure and cement the scalability of its unique federal model. I am pleased to welcome Delphine d’Amarzit in her position on the Managing Board and as CEO of Euronext Paris. Under her leadership, building on her strong experience with capital markets and infrastructure in France, we shall continue to deliver the best services to our clients and ecosystem in Paris. I would like to thank Anthony Attia for his critical contribution in transforming Euronext Paris since the IPO of Euronext in 2014 while also delivering on Euronext ambitions. His energy and dedication to Euronext’s ambitions have been critical to the success of the Group over the past few years. I look forward to continuing to work with him as he leads the transformation of our listing and post-trade offerings.

You might also want to read: