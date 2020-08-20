John McKenzie to lead TMX Group as new Chief Executive Officer

TMX Group Limited has announced that it has named John McKenzie Chief Executive Officer (CEO). McKenzie, who assumes the role effective immediately, also becomes a member of the TMX Group Limited Board of Directors.
He had served as TMX Group interim CEO since the retirement of former CEO Lou Eccleston in January 2020.
Following a rigorous, global search process, the Board of Directors is proud to announce the appointment of John McKenzie to the role of TMX Group Chief Executive Officer,” said Charles Winograd, Chair. “As we narrowed our focus on a short list of talented internal and external candidates, it became clear to the Board that John’s impressive combination of business savvy, leadership acumen and vision make him the best fit for TMX and the right choice to lead the Company into the next exciting chapter in our history.
McKenzie was named Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of TMX back in 2016, with responsibility for the Company's Corporate Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations functions, as well as Finance. In 2018, he also took on oversight of TMX's Trust and Capital Formation businesses, which includes Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange.
Mr. McKenzie stated:
I am humbled and honoured to be named CEO of TMX Group, an organization with a proud history of serving Canada's markets and an extremely promising future as we work to grow our presence in new markets around the world.
While TMX has many key attributes, including a strong collection of assets, a resilient business model and a firm commitment to executing our long-term growth strategy, the true driving force behind TMX's success is our talented and dedicated people. I look forward to working with our senior leadership and the entire TMX team to help us maintain the momentum we have built into the future.
Frank DiLiso, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Administration, a member of the Finance department leadership team for over ten years, will be acting as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is appointed.