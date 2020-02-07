Hg invests in smartTrade Technologies

Software investor Hg just announced that it plans to acquire stakes from Keensight Capital and Pléiade Venture in multi-asset electronic trading solutions company smartTrade Technologies.

smartTrade’s liquidity management solutions enable financial institutions to develop and run high-performance trading platforms throughout the world. David Vincent, CEO & co-Founder, as well as the smartTrade management team will remain invested in the business alongside Hg.

Hg’s investment will be made from the Mercury 2 Fund and represents the firm’s 7th investment in technology businesses serving the Capital Markets and Wealth and Asset Management sectors, including previous investments such as Ullink, a global multi-asset trading technology software provider (Paris); and more recently FE fundinfo, the global fund data and technology leader (London and Zurich).

David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at smartTrade Technologies, commented:

The success of our business is based on continued innovation and technological advancement, putting R&D at the heart of our business. Welcoming Hg, a real expert in software and technology in this sector, creates a truly compelling offering. I am personally very excited about the prospects of the business. Keensight Capital and Pléiade Venture have played a decisive role in our growth to date, and we are grateful of their involvement. Now, with Hg’s support, alongside the smartTrade team, I am committed to further developing a great service for our customers, as they look to modernise their own systems.

