Nuvei announced promotion of Yuval Ziv as President

Ziv has worked with the Nuvei group of companies for 15 years. He previously worked at SafeCharge , acquired by Nuvei in 2019. While there, he was Group Chief Commercial Officer and Group Chief Operational Officer following a number of risk and compliance, and business development roles.

In his new role as President, Ziv will the company’s efforts in product, sales, marketing, client engagement and artificial intelligence-led capabilities.

Global payment technology Nuvei Corporation today announced appointments to its senior leadership team to further strengthen the company’s growth strategy.

Senior leadership appointments

The company further announced that its Chief Strategy Officer in Digital Payments Praful Morar was named Global Expansion Officer. As Global Expansion Officer, Morar will relocated form London to Singapore. He will lead Nuvei’s international growth in target markets across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa.

Nuvei also appointed Netanel Kabala as Chief Data and Analytics Officer. He was a co-founder of Israeli fintech startup Simplex, acquired by Nuvei in September last year. In his new global role, Kabala will lead Nuvei’s data and analytics, risk scoring and modelling.

Philip, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO, said:

I am delighted to welcome Yuval, Praful and Netanel into their new roles, which align with our long-term business strategy and pave the way for an exciting future for our company, our employees, partners and businesses we serve.

Their appointments strengthen our senior management team and support our momentum as we focus on powering commerce for a global customer base and accelerating our product innovation with a focus on high-growth verticals in fast-growing markets.

Additionally, the company revealed that Mark Pyke, President, North America, will retire at the end of March and he won’t be replaced.

Fayer added: