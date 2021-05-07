Nuvei linked to Simplex acquisition

Canada-based payments processor, Nuvei, are rumoured to be in the process of acquiring Simplex. This Israeli start-up company works to provide crypto companies with a fiat infrastructure. Though the acquisition is yet to be officially confirmed, there have been reports that the companies are in definitive talks surrounding a deal worth around $250 million, paid in cash.

Nimrod Lehavi, CEO of Simplex, founded the start-up alongside fellow former PayPal colleagues, Netanel Kabala and Erez Shapira, back in 2014. Shapira still holds the position of Chief Technology Officer at Simplex, while Kabula works as its Chief Analytics Officer. With recognisable customers such as Bitpay, Binance, Poloniex and Paxos, Simplex provides fiat offramp and onramp services to various cryptocurrency platforms.

Simplex has worked to broaden its offerings significantly since its conception. It is now even helping several companies to issue their cryptocurrency debit and credit cards. The company also became a principal member of Visa back in December of last year, allowing it to issue Visa debit cards directly to users on partner platforms.