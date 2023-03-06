Nuvei expands operations in Australia with full suite of payments solutions

Canadian fintech company Nuvei today revealed its plans for global expansion with launch in Australia, having already secured regulatory and scheme licenses.
The official announcement noted that Australian clients now have access to payments solutions including acquiring, processing, alternative payment methods and risk management. Nuvei’s payments platform will offer all local and relevant payment methods to help businesses maximizing payments acceptance.
Launching in Australia is the latest step in Nuvei’s growth plan in the APAC region, following its launch in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2022.
Our mission is to help our customers connect with their customers regardless of location, payment method or currency. Launching in Australia is a natural step for our continued expansion in APAC, having already established a strong and growing presence in the region.
He continued:
We know the role local acquiring plays in payments optimization, which is why Nuvei’s local acquiring network across the globe is unparalleled. Being able to support merchants in Hong Kong, Singapore, and now Australia with local acquiring solutions demonstrates our commitment to our customers’ growth.
Although debit and credit card payments remain the most popular online payment methods for Australian consumers, there is a growing interest in alternative payment methods (APMs). With Nuvei technology, businesses can accept all relevant payment methods in the region, including local currencies for cross-border transactions, in addition to card acquiring. This includes the New Payments Platform (NPP), which is Australia’s account-to-account fast payments open access infrastructure. By using NPP, consumers have even more options for their payment experience, including instant 24/7/365 settlements, making it particularly useful for industries where payouts are essential.
