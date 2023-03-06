Nuvei expands operations in Australia with full suite of payments solutions

Canadian fintech company Nuvei today revealed its plans for global expansion with launch in Australia, having already secured regulatory and scheme licenses.

The official announcement noted that Australian clients now have access to payments solutions including acquiring, processing, alternative payment methods and risk management. Nuvei’s payments platform will offer all local and relevant payment methods to help businesses maximizing payments acceptance.

Launching in Australia is the latest step in Nuvei’s growth plan in the APAC region, following its launch in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2022.