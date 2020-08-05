Nuvei announces brand merger with SafeCharge

The global payment technology company Nuvei announced launching new corporate positioning, tagline and redesigned website.
The company is also merging its brand with SafeCharge which it acquired in August 2019. SafeCharge will now operate under the Nuvei name and represent the global brand. The two organizations will integrate under one name and full-stack, native payment technology platform.
Phil Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO said:
Businesses are looking for partners, both strategic and technological. We’ve become the payment technology partner that our clients can count on to make our world a local marketplace. We aim to deliver unified commerce solutions and expertise, helping our clients capture every payment opportunity that comes their way – no matter where or how they operate.
Nuvei provides connectivity to 200 geographic regions and local acquiring in 30 markets. It enables businesses to accept over 450 alternative and local payment methods in 150 currencies. Nuvei’s solutions leverage advanced pay-in, pay-out and reporting capabilities.