Nuvei and Visa team up to release crypto-friendly debit cards

Nuvei Corporation’s subsidiary Simplex is launching a branded Visa debit cards to its partners across the European Economic Area and United Kingdom.

Through its Simplex brand, Nuvei has recently released a crypto-friendly debit cards to blockchain finance ecosystem COTI. The company is leveraging its Visa Principal Membership and EMI license to provide partner firms with a way to spend crypto anywhere a Visa card is accepted .

The new cards together with Nuvei’s Simplex Banking simplify the fiat-to-crypto on-ramp and off-ramp process. This creates a unified way for customers to utilise and spend the funds from their crypto sales.