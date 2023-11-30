Nuvei launches card issuing solution in 30 European markets

On Wednesday, The Canadian fintech company Nuvei announced it is “thrilled” to launch its card issuing across Europe, which will enable customers in 30 countries to take advantage of a range of services. The company’s new solution features virtual cards to facilitate B2B payments and a new Wallet-as-a-Service to support loyalty programs and more.

Nuvei CEO Phillip Fayer said he was committed to “finding new ways” to unlock the potential of its growing client base, while also making its own offerings more appealing to a wider audience. The new card issuing solution will operate as an additional module on Nuvei’s cutting-edge tech platform.

Fayer added:

This solution has practical applications for our clients, benefiting their customers by improving their own working capital and simplifying their back-office processing.

One standout benefit for clients is the arrival of virtual white-labelled cards, which can be distributed to in-house employees, as well as third-party contractors and customers. Nuvei’s new solution will also support a number of important financial activities for clients. These include same-day funding, improved authorisation rates and seamless payouts.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Don’t miss out the latest news, subscribe to LeapRate’s newsletter

____________________________________________________________________________________________

Nuvei’s new services are targeted at clients in sectors like gaming, where payment cards and loyalty programs are critical to long-term success. While the offering is currently limited to the European Economic Area, there are plans for a wider rollout next year. Nuvei says it wants to bring the card issuing solution to the UK, US and Latin America before the end of 2024. The company already provides payment services to B2B clients in 200 markets and across 150 different currencies.