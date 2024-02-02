Nuvei Corporation partners with Cash App in US

Fintech company Nuvei Corporation aims to serve “younger consumer demographics” after partnering with Cash App in the US. Nuvei, headquartered in Canada, will now provide seamless cash payment methods via Cash App Pay at online checkout.

Nuvei CEO Philip Fayer said that the firm decided to expand its offerings in the US after recognising the rapid adoption of Cash App Pay, which is particularly popular with young adults. Nuvei’s mission is to break down payment barriers and empower its partners to deliver feature-rich and relevant customer checkout experiences. Nuvei already serves businesses in more than 20 markets globally.

Fayer added:

This partnership enables businesses to integrate Cash App Pay into their online payments experience effortlessly, attracting new customers and accelerating revenue growth in the process.

Cash App Pay allows customers to complete payments in simple and innovative ways via QR codes and one-click processes during checkout. Nuvei’s partners in the US can now add Cash App Pay to their systems without any extensive setup procedures. The popular alternative payment method is also designed to increase retention rates and repeat business.

Nuvei has been working hard to flesh out its alternative payment methods (APMs) during the last 12 months. In a press release, Nuvei said that this “industry-leading portfolio” provides its partners with flexible and high-quality payment options. It also allows them to tailor their online checkouts for specific markets and demographics. Nuevi integrates its 680 APMs and 150 currencies within one hub to allow partners and customers to “succeed locally”.