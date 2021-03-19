New leaderships announced for LSEG Data & Analytics Division

This announcement comes as current Group Head of Investment Solutions, Waqas Samad, decided to step down from the role as of June 2021 to pursue new opportunities. Lea Carty brings over 25 years’ leadership experience and industry expertise in indexing and portfolio analytics gained during his time in senior roles for a variety of relevant companies.

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) has announced Lea Carty’s appointment as Group Head of Investment Solutions. Working to drive sustainable growth for investment management customers, Carty is set to report to Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, Andrea Remyn Stone, and will be based in the US.

Andrea Remyn Stone, Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, said:

At a time of industry transformation for our investment customers, Lea brings deep expertise and outstanding leadership experience. I’m excited to welcome him to the team to partner with our customers and build innovative new solutions with our data, analytics and index capabilities that create sustainable growth.

Carty has previously held senior positions at Moody’s, Bloomberg, and Lehman Brothers. With more than ten years spent at Bloomberg as a global head of buy-side solutions, Carty established and managed the portfolio analytics and index business, participating in the Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Services acquisition.

Lea Carty, Group Head, Investment Solutions, said:

LSEG is well positioned to support institutional investors as they respond to seismic shifts in the industry: the move to passive, the accelerating incorporation of advanced technology, analytics and data into their investment processes, and the growing importance of sustainable finance. I’m excited to join the business and partner with customers to create new open, transparent solutions that help them achieve their risk, return and sustainability objectives.

Waqas Samad is also due to step down from his duties as CEO of FTSE Russell, where he set clear and strategic visions for the Data and Analytics Division within LSEG. Arne Staal will take over as lead of the FTSE Russell business as Group Head, Indices & Benchmarks, and will report to Lea Carty, subject to regulatory approval.

Andrea Remyn Stone said:

On behalf of LSEG, I’d like to thank Waqas for his strong leadership of LSEG’s Information Services division. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.

