Paul Fincham appointed Group Head of Communications at LSEG

Paul Fincham will report to Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Brigitte Trafford as he begins his new role as Group Head of Communications on 29 March 2021. Fincham’s newly established position will see him leading the London Stock Exchange Group’s global communications team, as he brings with him more than 25 years’ experience.

Having previously occupied senior positions at companies such as Halifax, British Gas, Aviva, Royal Mail and Lloyds Banking Group, Paul has long-running experience and a track record of leading brand marketing, communications and corporate affairs strategies. Fincham joins the British-based stock exchange and financial information company following his departure from the Anglo-Dutch-American multinational telecommunications company Liberty Global.

At Liberty Global, Fincham held the Managing Director position and led a creative and global communications function. Prior to this, he worked in numerous senior roles for Liberty Global’s UK operation, Virgin Media, where he led digital, internal and external communications and sustainability through his position as Executive Director of Communication.