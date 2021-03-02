Paul Fincham appointed Group Head of Communications at LSEG

Paul Fincham will report to Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Brigitte Trafford as he begins his new role as Group Head of Communications on 29 March 2021. Fincham’s newly established position will see him leading the London Stock Exchange Group’s global communications team, as he brings with him more than 25 years’ experience.
Having previously occupied senior positions at companies such as Halifax, British Gas, Aviva, Royal Mail and Lloyds Banking Group, Paul has long-running experience and a track record of leading brand marketing, communications and corporate affairs strategies. Fincham joins the British-based stock exchange and financial information company following his departure from the Anglo-Dutch-American multinational telecommunications company Liberty Global.
At Liberty Global, Fincham held the Managing Director position and led a creative and global communications function. Prior to this, he worked in numerous senior roles for Liberty Global’s UK operation, Virgin Media, where he led digital, internal and external communications and sustainability through his position as Executive Director of Communication.
Paul is an outstanding communications professional and leader who will complement our global team. He joins LSEG at one of the most exciting and transformational moments in our history. I’m delighted to welcome him to the Group.
LSEG focuses on delivering the transaction’s benefits, which helps clients access data, trading tools, analytics and risk management across financial markets and at scale around the world. The firm believes that it is well-positioned as a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider for long-term sustainable growth in a rapidly advancing environment.
Paul Fincham said:
LSEG has a critically important role in the world’s financial community. This is an incredible opportunity to join the team, with a fresh focus on bringing together every element of communications. I cannot wait to get started.
LSEG confirmed back in January the completion of its deal to acquire Refinitiv, a deal that had been on the cards since 2019. Refinitiv Shareholders developed around 37% economic interest and 29% voting interest in LSEG. The announcement also saw Martin Brand, Erin Brown and Douglas M. Steenland appointed to the board of directors of LSEG.